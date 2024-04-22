DOD Cyber Crime Center, DCSA to Back Defense Industrial Base Through Vulnerability Disclosure Program

The Department of Defense’s Cyber Crime Center, also known as DC3, and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency have partnered to create a program that seeks to bring vulnerability disclosure capabilities to the defense industrial base.

DC3 said Friday that under the Defense Industrial Base – Vulnerability Disclosure Program — a.k.a. DIB-VDP — participants can voluntarily subject their platforms and assets to vulnerability threat assessments and ethical researcher analyses.

DIB-VDP seeks to help organizations facilitate the sharing of vulnerabilities with other DIB companies and mitigate vulnerabilities in internet-facing information systems.

The DCSA-DC3 partnership expects the efforts under the program to align and address the 2024 Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy and cyber policies and strategies at the national level.

DCSA oversees about 12,500 cleared companies under the National Industrial Security Program.

Through the newly created program, DC3 will help address cyberthreats facing the DIB by building on its pilots, policies and public-private collaboration efforts.

In 2022, the two agencies conducted a 12-month pilot that leveraged the relationship between the DIB and DOD’s Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment.

