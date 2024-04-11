Edward Lane Named DCSA Program Executive Officer

Edward Lane, an acquisition executive within the federal government and private sector, will officially assume the role of program executive officer at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency on April 22.

In this capacity, he will manage multiple portfolios of information technology systems at DCSA supporting federal and defense services, the agency said Wednesday.

Those IT platforms include the National Background Investigation Services, DITMAC System of Systems and the National Industrial Security System.

Lane previously served as deputy senior acquisition executive at the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he helped execute over 2,200 annual contract actions in support of combatant commands and the Intelligence Community.

His government career also includes time at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security and the National Reconnaissance Office.