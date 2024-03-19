DCSA Solicits Information on AI Tools for Contracting, Procurement Processes

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has begun market research to gather information on industry partners that could provide commercial artificial intelligence tools and capabilities to assist federal contracting and procurement processes.

DCSA’s Contracting and Procurement Office identified examples of focus areas where AI could be used, according to a sources sought notice published Friday on SAM.gov.

CPO intends to use AI tools to facilitate reviews in compliance with regulations and policies, support clause selection to ensure procurement and contract compliance, provide answers to contract and procurement questions, create milestone plans, develop requests for proposals and reduce procurement action lead time to accelerate contract awards.

Interested stakeholders should state whether their AI tools use cloud-based services and require certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The agency is also asking vendors to submit a capability statement and provide information on data rights as well as pricing models, licensing options and maintenance fees associated with AI tools.

Responses to the RFI are due April 5.

