ARPA-H Deputy Director Susan Monarez Discusses Agency’s Adoption of Generative AI

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is increasingly integrating generative artificial intelligence into its operations and looking into use cases across the wider health sector, Federal News Network reported on Tuesday.

According to ARPA-H Deputy Director Susan Monarez , the agency is already leveraging these technologies.

During a webinar hosted by the Association for Federal Information Resources Management, she explained that ARPA-H is working to learn from the technology while harnessing it as information and “translating that into knowledge” in order to shape its programs, from recruitment to project development.

Generative AI will also help the agency design unique, high risk, high reward programs that can benefit the healthcare ecosystem, Monarez added.

“How could we actually help improve those patient outcomes through improved access to high quality primary care, help access screening diagnostics, help accessing monitoring for someone who has a chronic disease,” she said. “So we are looking at that particular space. We don’t have any programs yet, but it is something that we’re super excited about.”

