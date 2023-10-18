New NASA Competition Working Toward Universal Interface to Accelerate Spacecraft-Payload Integration

Registration is now open for the NASA TechLeap Prize’s Universal Payload Interface Challenge, which is looking to establish a universal interface that would simplify and accelerate the integration of diverse payloads onto various types of spacecraft, a requirement brought about by the space agency’s increased use of commercial technologies.

The competition intends to develop a process that speeds up and reduces the cost of payload integration, thereby potentially accelerating subsequent flight testing timelines, NASA said Monday.

Innovators from industry and academic institutions are being invited to join. The competition, launched Oct. 16, will result in up to three winners being awarded $650,000 each to build their interface and flight test it for free.

NASA Flight Opportunities Program Manager Danielle McCulloch described the competition as a great opportunity to work with the community, adding: “This has the potential to be a huge step forward for advancing space exploration and expanding the space economy.”

Flight Opportunities conducts flight tests to evaluate the viability of space technologies for mission use.

Interested parties have until Feb. 1, 2024, to register for the competition. Afterward, they have until Feb. 22 to submit applications.