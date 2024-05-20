Rear Adm. Scott Pappano Nominated as Navy’s Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary

President Joe Biden has nominated Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, program executive officer for strategic submarines, for promotion to the rank of vice admiral and to serve as principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.

Defense Secretary and three-time Wash100 awardee Lloyd Austin announced Pappano’s nomination in a Department of Defense news release published Friday.

Pappano became PEO for strategic submarines in October 2021.

The rear admiral previously served as commander of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, director of the Comprehensive Test Facility, executive assistant to the commander of Naval Sea Systems Command and major program manager for the Strategic and Attack Submarine Program Office (PMS 392).

His other assignments include executive assistant to the director of the Programming Division (N80) on the Navy Staff and commander of USS Buffalo (SSN 715).

