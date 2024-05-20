New Board to Advise DHS Leadership on Homeland Intelligence Initiatives

The Department of Homeland Security has established a new advisory board that will advise the undersecretary for intelligence and analysis and the DHS counterterrorism coordinator on matters related to homeland intelligence and security.

The Homeland Intelligence Advisory Board will consist of up to 40 appointed members from the intelligence and homeland security sector, law enforcement, state and local government, academia and private industry, DHS said Friday.

Members of the new board will meet at least quarterly to discuss and assess the nation’s intelligence initiatives and inform DHS leadership on issues such as whether programs consider privacy and civil liberty concerns.

The new board may include 19 members of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, which advises the Office of Intelligence and Analysis and the Office of Counterterrorism Coordinator on intelligence and national security efforts.