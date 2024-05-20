GovCon Index Ascended for 5th Consecutive Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 0.39% last week, an increase that lifted the average to $5,051.61 and continued a five-week growth trend.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks stock market data from 30 essential government contracting enterprises in real time. This information offers users the opportunity to evaluate the success of each tracked company and gain an understanding of wider financial trends shaping the expansive GovCon marketplace.

Mercury Systems flew to the top of last week’s ranks with gains of 11.56%. Second and third place were claimed by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (+5.61%) and Palantir (+5.33%), respectively. With a 3.80% rise, AeroVironment secured the fourth slot, and Boeing (+3.48%) came in fifth.

On Monday, GovCon Index fell by almost 0.50%, but it quickly bounced back on Tuesday and stayed positive through the end of the week. GovCon Index recorded its strongest performance, a 0.36% increase, on Thursday.