NASA Develops Software for Digital Aircraft Modeling

NASA has developed a computer-based digital modeling tool called Aviary to enable engineers to create simulations of conceptual aircraft designs featuring new technologies.

Aviary is designed to create a digital model of an aircraft based on information about its shape, range and other characteristics and allow engineers to test their models digitally, NASA said Friday.

The new software was built on two legacy NASA-developed codes: the Flight Optimization System and General Aviation Synthesis Program.

“The older legacy codes were not designed to handle these more modern-day concepts such as hybrid-electric aircraft. They viewed certain systems as more separated than they really are in the vehicles we envision now,” said Jennifer Gratz, lead of Aviary’s integration and development.

Aviary is available to aeronautical engineers for free, with its code and key documentation being hosted on GitHub.

“Aviary is flexible enough that you can decide what you want to learn more about, then configure it to teach you,” Gratz said.