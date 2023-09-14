OMB Outlines Requirements for Agencies to Manage AI Through Draft Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget has issued a draft memo outlining 10 requirements for how federal agencies should adopt and manage artificial intelligence technologies, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

The draft guidance directs agencies to name a chief AI officer, establish an AI governance board, have risk mitigation measures in place for generative AI and foster AI innovation by identifying use cases aimed at improving an organization’s mission.

The document would require agencies to create a public strategy within a year to eliminate barriers to AI adoption and advance AI maturity and cease using “safety-impacting or rights impacting” AI without a waiver or extension.

According to FNN, OMB started working on the memo in May and sought comments on the second draft through Sept. 8.

“It’s a technology wave that we all have to get on board because there is no going back, so having guidance and policies are important. It will be interesting to see how AI and chief privacy officers work together on implementing AI,” an agency tech executive told FNN.

OMB is expected to publish the draft memo in the Federal Register in October to solicit public comments.