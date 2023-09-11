Navy Installs Automated Energy Monitoring Tools Onboard Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyers

Engineers at the Naval Sea Systems Command have equipped the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers with a suite of energy monitoring capabilities.

The Global Energy Information System was installed onboard the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke destroyers to collect, consolidate and present actionable energy information to ship operators, the Navy said Friday.

GENISYS includes a Shipboard Energy Assessment System and digital logbooks to establish a link between fuel use and mission and environmental data to help operators afloat and ashore monitor and manage the fleet’s energy consumption.

SEAS connects sensors and energy-related data sources to produce a real-time operational data model for enabling logistics, mission planning and operational awareness.

The eLogBook provides a smart logging capability to digitize shipboard operational data logs.

The tools will undergo testing and crew training onboard the DDG 51 class destroyers before achieving operational capability later in 2023.