GovCon Index Soared Upward Last Week

Last week, GovCon Index showcased significant gains with a 2.16% rise, an increase that elevated the average to over $5,000.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time stock market data from 30 major government contracting organizations. With this information, users are able to evaluate the performance of each individual enterprise and analyze the overall financial state of the GovCon market.

AeroVironment, which grew by nearly 9.50%, took last week’s top spot. The company was followed by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, which rose by 6.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton achieved third place with a 5.65% increase, and RTX (+4.63%) was fourth. Leidos (+3.94%) came in fifth.

GovCon Index kicked off last week with a successful Monday, when it rose by 1.19%. Though GovCon Index was able to grow slightly on Tuesday, Wednesday was marked by small losses. This decline was brief, and GovCon Index jumped back up on Thursday and continued to rise on Friday.