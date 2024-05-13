Promoting Use of AI at NRC Requires Framework, New Report Says

Staff at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission are calling for the development of a framework that would guide the agency as it works to take advantage of artificial intelligence, FedScoop reported Friday.

The framework is part of a set of recommendations detailed in a paper dated April 25, which tackles an “overall approach to effectively leverage AI to drive value for the agency and enhance how it meets its mission.”

According to the paper, an AI framework would have to be underpinned by four elements — a mature data management program, AI governance, an IT infrastructure capable of supporting AI development and a skilled AI workforce — and called for steps to be taken to establish them.

The paper also proposed making investments in what it described as “foundational tools” in order to advance AI use at the agency. These investments include the acquisition of generative AI services that can be incorporated into existing systems and the integration of AI into the agency’s cognitive search technology called the Agencywide Documents Access and Management System.