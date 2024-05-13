Dustin Brown Named SSA Chief Operating Officer, Acting Chief of Staff

Dustin Brown, formerly deputy assistant director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, has been named chief operating officer and acting chief of staff at the Social Security Administration.

Brown shared his new post Friday on LinkedIn and extended his gratitude to his colleagues at the Office of Performance and Personnel Management, or PPM, and the General Services Administration’s Office of Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement.

“The mission of PPM to improve the outcomes of the Federal government and the trust of the public has never been more important, and I am confident the amazing team and the management routines we have in place will continue to advance that ambitious mission,” Brown said.

He spent more than two decades at OMB, taking on roles of increasing responsibility, including a program examiner for the Housing Branch, an examiner for the International Affairs Division and the special assistant to the director.