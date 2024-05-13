DARPA Posts Updates on 10-Year Lunar Architecture Capability Study

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has unveiled the technology concepts included in its 10-year capability study, which aims to evaluate commercial systems that can jointly operate to build the future lunar economy for the U.S. and international partners.

Technology concepts presented for the Lunar Architecture Capability Study include robotics as a service, recyclable in-situ resource utilization and aggregated thermal generation and rejection as a service, DARPA said Friday.

“The LunA-10 program has uncovered how current foundational technologies and capabilities could stitch together into a self-sustaining lunar economy, and where there are gaps that require further exploration and technology maturation,” said Michael Nayak, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

In December 2023, DARPA selected 14 companies to collaborate on a seven-month study to develop a “future civil lunar framework for peaceful U.S. and international use.”

At the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium Spring Meeting, the LunA-10 Government Integration Team presented a preliminary analytical framework and enterprise value chains mapped to 19 space applications.