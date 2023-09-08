Jason Rathje: DOD Strategic Capital Office Polishes Investment Strategy for Critical Tech Areas

Jason Rathje, director of the Department of Defense Office of Strategic Capital, said that OSC is prioritizing semiconductors and other commercial technology areas that are likely to maximize the value of their loan guarantees to venture capitalists, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

OSC, which was established in December, was ordered by Defense Secretary and Wash100 awardee Lloyd Austin to select 14 technology areas for investment to enhance DOD’s capabilities.

The office is looking into artificial intelligence, quantum science, advanced materials, biotechnology and space and integrated networks, which are all already at the top of DOD’s list.

OSC’s strategic advisory council will convene for the first time this month to review its investment strategy, assess its progress and discuss potential partnerships with other federal agencies that have experience using government-backed loan programs.

“As we learn more about what these technology areas can actually provide, even though they are commercially enabling technologies, those capabilities need to be included in requirements, planning decisions and programming decisions because we’ll learn more about what is available in the commercial market,” Rathje explained.