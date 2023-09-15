DHS Ramps Up Responsible AI Implementation With New AI Chief & Policies; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security appointed its first chief artificial intelligence officer and published new policies to ensure the agency’s responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies, such as face capture and recognition systems.

DHS announced Thursday that its chief information officer Eric Hysen will also serve as chief AI officer, coinciding with the department’s enforcement of two new policies for thorough testing of facial recognition platforms, and for its compliance with the executive order on trustworthy AI utilization.

As AI chief, Hysen will advise DHS leadership on issues relevant to the technology while promoting innovation and safe use across the department. He is tasked with managing the implementation of new responsible AI principles, which were developed by the DHS Artificial Intelligence Task Force.

In one of the policies, DHS pledges to not use, collect or share data from AI activities to make support decisions that discriminate based on race, gender, religion, age or medical condition. Its programs and initiatives will also be required to follow the presidential executive order entitled “Promoting the Use of Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence in the Federal Government.”

A separate directive involves extensive testing of facial recognition systems to prevent unintended bias or unfair impact to users. The public will also have the right to opt out of such devices in non-law enforcement situations to protect civil rights.

“Our Department must continue to keep pace with this rapidly evolving technology, and do so in a way that is transparent and respectful of the privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties of everyone we serve,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas commented. “I am grateful that Eric Hysen, who already co-chairs our Artificial Intelligence Task Force, has agreed to serve as our Department’s first Chief AI Officer, providing the leadership and experience necessary to harness AI’s enormous potential and ensure its responsible use across DHS,” added Mayorkas, a past recipient of the Wash100 Award.