Dan Jacobs Named Acting CTO at OPM

Dan Jacobs, an information technology and cybersecurity specialist, has assumed the role of acting chief technology officer at the Office of Personnel Management, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

The executive will leverage his skills and experience in digital services, innovation management, IT governance and low-code development as he serves as the agency’s CTO on an interim basis.

Jacobs joined OPM as principal solutions architect in 2022.

Prior to OPM, he spent five years at the General Services Administration, where he served as director of cloud adoption and cybersecurity and cybersecurity coordinator.

His government career includes time as a senior security architect at the State Department, director of cybersecurity at the Defense Media Activity and deputy director and information assurance division chief at the U.S. Army.

Jacobs’ military involvement extends to a five-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps. In the private sector, Jacobs was a security systems analyst at Northrop Grumman and tactical communications engineer at CACI International.