OPM Guidance Lists Federal AI Skills & Competencies

The Office of Personnel Management has released guidance outlining key competencies and skills that federal agencies can use when assessing, selecting and training talent for artificial intelligence-related positions.

The guidance was issued in accordance with the AI in Government Act of 2020, according to the memo issued by OPM Director Kiran Ajuha on Thursday.

OPM, in collaboration with the Office of Science and Technology Policy, identified the federal AI competencies and skills after conducting a governmentwide AI workforce survey and an environmental screening of AI work and holding focus groups with human resources and technical experts.

The agency listed 44 general competencies, including accountability, contracting and procurement, digital collaboration, mathematical reasoning, modeling and simulation, project management and reasoning.

The document also identified 14 technical competencies, including application development, AI and machine learning, data analysis, emotional intelligence, software engineering and systems design.

OPM also intends to release an AI competency model to support federal agencies in their talent acquisition initiatives.