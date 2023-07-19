GSA Brings Nearly 50 New Fellows Into Government via US Digital Corps

The General Services Administration has announced the addition of 48 early-career technologists to the U.S. Digital Corps as the second cohort of fellows that will work with 13 federal agencies to help the Biden administration advance key government priorities.

The fellows, who boast skills in data analytics and data science, cybersecurity, product management, design and software engineering, will back agency projects that support the President’s Management Agenda of delivering secure and equitable customer experiences and provide public access to government research over a two-year period, GSA said Tuesday.

“Growing this corps is another way we’re driving innovation and modernization while ensuring that Americans get the services they need – when they need them – from their government,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

GSA selected the second cohort of fellows from 1,355 applicants. The agency plans to open the application process for the third cohort in the fall and expects the fellows to begin in the summer of 2024.

USDC welcomed the first cohort of fellows in June 2022.