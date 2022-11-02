Empower AI Secures IT Services, Cybersecurity Contract to Support U.S. Army 7th Signal Command; CEO Paul Dillahay Quoted

Empower AI announced on Wednesday that the company has secured a potential three-year, $11 million recompete contract to support the 7th Signal Command (Theater) under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services contract for the U.S. Army.

“Ensuring and validating the strongest cybersecurity posture for the Army and Joint Force is a critical mission initiative, and we are pleased to continue our long-term support for the Army and the 7th Signal Command in this effort,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of Empower AI, who is a four-time Wash100 Award .

Under the contract, Empower AI will provide IT services and support to the Security Control Assessor to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) at Army Network Enterprise Centers across the globe, including Risk Management Framework validation testing to ensure the highest-level security posture for all systems and networks.

The Army’s premier communications provider with global reach, the 7th Signal Command enables the Army’s ability to build, train, compete, fight, and win across complex Joint & Coalition Multi- and All-Domain environments.

The latest contract award for Empower AI comes a week after the company won a new contract from the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) to support its efforts to modernize the National Defense University’s systems infrastructure.

After announcing the previous contract award win, Paul Dillahay also explained how Empower AI is looking forward to providing the Joint Staff and NDU with the technology and services they need to educate and inform our warfighters of national military strategy.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, Va. Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions.