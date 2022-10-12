Empower AI Lands U.S. Army Contract to Evolve National Defense University Systems; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Public sector-serving artificial intelligence technology company Empower AI has booked a task order from the U.S. Army under which it will help update the systems infrastructure of the National Defense University.

The potential $14 million contract expects Empower AI’s team to collaborate with the Army’s Information Systems Engineering Command to renovate a pair of facilities in Virginia and Washington, D.C., the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday.

Paul Dillahay , CEO and president of Empower AI and a multiple time Wash100 Award recipient, described the invitation to work on the project as an “honor,” continuing, “We look forward to providing the Joint Staff and NDU with the technology and services they need to educate and inform our warfighters of national military strategy in a secure, integrated manner.”

Enabled by Empower AI, ISEC intends to modernize the audiovisual toolkit at the Norfolk, Virginia-based Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads and the D.C.-based Fort McNair. Together, they plan to upgrade and overhaul multiple auditoriums found at the two military outposts, conducting system integration, project management, data support and training services.

Additionally, Empower AI has been entrusted to engineer, furnish, install, secure and test command, control, communications, computers and intelligence and information technology systems.

The task order is a function of the Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract from ISEC.

Empower AI introduced its new brand and nomenclature in June. It was formerly known as NCI Information Systems.

When the company was still operating under its previous name and mission, in August 2021, it won a prime position on the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort-Next Generation contract vehicle, which is worth $7.5 billion and supports Navy and Marine Corps needs in the areas of program management, engineering and 21 other categories. Empower AI will continue to compete for task orders under the Seaport-NxG for at least one more year and potentially several years after that.