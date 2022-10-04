Conti Federal Lands $69.4M Contract to Restore 3 Barracks at Fort Bragg; CEO Peter Ceribelli Quoted

Government-serving construction and engineering company Conti Federal Services has booked a $69.4 million task order from a division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to renovate a North Carolina U.S. Army base.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said Tuesday that the contract comes by way of the Rapd, Disaster, Infrastructure 2 Multiple Award Task Order Contract and requires Conti Federal to recoup and revitalize three military residences at Fort Bragg.

The work is aimed to be completed in one year, by September 2023, the timeline of which Conti Federal CEO Peter Ceribelli reports is of utmost importance to the company’s team.

“We understand the urgency of this project and we are eager to get started,” Ceribell added.

The company’s team will conduct demolition duties for load bearing members and a total remaking of the interiors encompassing infrastructure and finishes. Additionally, they will align the residences to newly issued barracks regulations, providing landscape/civil, fire protection, cybersecurity, architectural and mechanical services. Furthermore, Conti Federal will carry out structural, plumbing, electrical, communications and sustainability-related work.

Conti Federal’s contributions are intended to aid the U.S. national defense goal to maintain a rapidly deployable, immediately available 18th Airborne Corps. Fort Bragg is principally the central headquarters of the Airborne and Special Operations forces of the Army and by population is distinguished as one of the highest capacity army bases in the world, with a population of 54,000 warfighters.

The project, which is a function of the Omaha outfit of USACE, came to fruition after multiple soldiers submitted complaints about the conditions of the barracks.

It arrives immediately on the heels of Conti Federal’s late September $140.9 million contract win—also from USACE Omaha—to build an aircraft facility at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.