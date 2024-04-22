NOAA & Partner to Study Mitigation of Data Corrupting RF Emissions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tapped Boulder Environmental Sciences and Technology to study the corruption of radio frequency bands used by Earth-observing satellites for passive sensing.

NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, or NESDIS, said the agency awarded a Joint Venture Partnerships broad agency announcement to the contractor for the delivery of a report on possible efforts that could assist in detecting, identifying, characterizing and mitigating the RF bands corruption.

Boulder Environmental Sciences and Technology is expected to inform NOAA about the identification, characterization and reduction of emissions that interfere or corrupt within a passive band.

The report will also detail associated risks, processes and modifications needed to conduct emission mitigation initiatives on an international basis, as well as processes and resources required to implement the approach.

The $1 million contract was made under the Joint Venture Partnerships program, which is operated by NESDIS.