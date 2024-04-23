NASA Awards SBIR Phase II Contracts to 95 Small Businesses; Jenn Gustetic Quoted

NASA has awarded $93.5 million in Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contracts to 95 small companies to help further develop 107 space technology ideas.

The space agency said Monday the awardees have 24 months to implement their plans and bring their technologies to market.

According to NASA, 21 percent of the small businesses are first-time Phase II awardees and each vendor can apply for up to $50,000 in funding under the Technical and Business Assistance program to seek market opportunities for their proposed tech platforms.

Each Phase II contract is worth up to $850,000.

“We are thrilled to support this diverse set of companies as they work diligently to bring their technologies to market,” said Jenn Gustetic, director of early stage innovation and partnerships with NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

“Inclusive innovation is integral to mission success at NASA, and we’re excited to see that 29% of the awardees are from underrepresented groups, including 11% women-owned businesses,” added Gustetic.

Phase II awardees include nou Systems, which is working on a genetic testing instrument, and PickNik, which has developed software designed to improve robotic missions on the lunar surface and Mars.