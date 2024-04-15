Syneren Awarded WHS Contract for Defense Tech Security Administration Support Services

Syneren Technologies will provide the Defense Technology Security Administration Information Technology Enterprise and its users with a range of services under a potential $31.1 million contract from the Washington Headquarters Services.

The Department of Defense said Friday Syneren was initially awarded an $11.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for basic services, enhanced IT surge capabilities and training, as well as program, service and enterprise IT management.

Efforts are aimed at ensuring user satisfaction and compliance with applicable federal laws and regulations. The contractor will perform work at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, through April 16, 2025.

Syneren provides digital transformation services in support of government and industry customers. Its offerings cover hardware and systems engineering, health IT, software development, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, robotic process automation, IT systems support, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, independent test evaluation and program management.