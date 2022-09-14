Space Force Nominee Lt. Gen. Chance Saltzman Talks Priorities at Senate Nomination Hearing

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, the White House’s nominee for the role of chief of space operations, said that if confirmed, he would prioritize the development and deployment of space capabilities and ensure the training of guardians for them to operate in contested environments and counter the threats posed by strategic competitors, DOD News reported Tuesday.

“We’re also looking at flexible and innovative ways to make sure that we have viable and flexible career paths for our guardians,” Saltzman told Senate Armed Services Committee members during his nomination hearing Tuesday.

“It’s important that we retain this talent for an extended period of time to get the most out of them. If confirmed as CSO, I would certainly welcome the opportunity to continue to work with members of this committee and other stakeholders to make sure that we get the right organizational structure to take advantage of these capabilities,” he added.

Saltzman currently serves as deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear at the Space Force and would succeed the retiring Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, once confirmed by the Senate.