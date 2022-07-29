Lt. Gen. Bradley Chance Saltzman Nominated as Next Chief of Space Operations

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Bradley Chance Saltzman has received a nomination from President Biden to serve as the next chief of space operations.

If confirmed by the Senate, Saltzman would succeed Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, who has held the role since the Space Force’s establishment in December 2019 and is expected to retire later in 2022, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

Saltzman currently serves as the deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear at the Space Force’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

His military career includes roles such as deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and deputy combined force air component commander of U.S. Central Command.

“His extensive space experience and deep understanding of how to integrate space into the defense of our nation have made him indispensable to the establishment of this service and Guardians the world over will not find a more loyal teammate,” said Raymond, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force and a previous Wash100 Award winner, commended Raymond for leading the Space Force and said he “has worked tirelessly to create a strong foundation” for the service branch and its members.

In a general officer announcement posted Thursday, Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said Saltzman is also appointed to the grade of general.