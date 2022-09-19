Maximus Brings on DHS Expert Jennifer Ferreira to Oversee National Security Expansion; Scott Barr Quoted

Jennifer Ferreira , an executive formerly with General Dynamics Information Technology , has been appointed vice president of business development at Maximus , with an emphasis on working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In her new role, Ferreira will be part of a push advocating for the usage of technologies like cybersecurity, machine learning and artificial intelligence while concentrating on growing and further fleshing out Maximus’ national security business , the McLean, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Scott Barr , senior vice president for technology and consulting services at Maximus, described that Ferreira’s hire is part of an effort to expand the market reach of the company into the national security sector, informed by the Maximus team’s grasp of the business operations and technology that DHS and other similar agencies are seeking.

Barr also said he thinks Ferreira “will be a huge asset,” while John Mandell , managing director of national security at Maximus, praised Ferreira’s career history, which includes numerous experiences working with DHS and her specific knowledge of “how to implement digital transformation to deliver better services, improving the ability to secure the homeland.”

In past jobs, Ferreira has conducted consulting services to DHS entities like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Intelligence & Analysis, as well as Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

During her over a decade of work in the government contracting field, the newly instated executive has worked as a lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, a senior manager at Deloitte and a program manager at SRA, a CSRA company. She is reportedly particularly skilled in analytical and strategic planning and team-building.

Most recently, Ferreira was a program director and, subsequently, a business development director at GDIT, where she led all related DHS, CBP and ICE activities.

Her appointment follows an influx of new additions to Maximus’ team this year. Among others, Marie Russell came aboard as VP of federal alliances in August; Robert Knapp joined as SVP of digital government solutions in June; and Barr came to the company in March.