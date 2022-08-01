Marie Russell Joins Maximus as VP of Federal Alliances; Teresa Weipert Quoted

Former Juniper Networks executive Marie Russell has been appointed vice president of federal alliances at government services company Maximus.

As a member of the federal alliances team, Russell will be expected to manage and grow Maximus’ various collaborations between agencies and technology organizations , the McLean, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Teresa Weipert , general manager of federal services at Maximus, shared that Russell has been brought on to bolster the effort to amplify federal agencies’ missions by identifying and embracing new technologies that will meet their needs and help them achieve their goals. To do so, Weipert, who is a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, added, Russell will tap into the company’s “ecosystem of technology partners.”

Russell has gained experience through work such as serving as assistant vice president of channel sales and marketing at Alcatel, which was eventually bought by Nokia. She established the channel program at the company and nurtured it to reach over $120 million in revenue.

She also occupied the role of business development executive at telecommunications company Walker and Associates, where she handled the accounts for AT&T, Verizon and various federal government contractors.

Before coming to Maximus, Russell spent the last eight years at Juniper Networks in positions such as director of federal field and partner marketing, senior director of global partner programs and marketing and most recently, senior director of EMEA field and partner marketing.

During her career, Russell has earned distinctions such as the Chairman’s Superior Performance Award from the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International, on which she served for a time on the board of directors.

Expressing her excitement to come aboard at Maximus, Russell explained, “As federal agencies look to the future and modernize, there is an opportunity for Maximus and our technology partners to re-imagine what is possible and find ways to do more for our customers and for our citizens.”

Russell’s appointment comes on the heels of Maximus’ June hire of Robert Knapp as VP of digital government solutions