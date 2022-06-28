Robert Knapp Added to Maximus Executive Team as SVP of Digital Government Solutions

Former NIC Inc. executive Robert Knapp has been appointed senior vice president of digital government solutions in the U.S. services arm of Maximus .

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that in his new role, Knapp will oversee efforts to grow the company’s imprint with government clients at the state level.

Ilene Baylinson , general manager of the U.S. services segment at Maximus, shared that Knapp is poised to aid the company’s ongoing strategies “reimagining the ways in which state and local government can work for its citizens.”

Knapp spent the brunt of his career at software development and services company NIC Inc. During his 19 years with NIC, he occupied positions such as manager of the central region business, vice president of portal operations and lastly, chief operating officer. In the latter job he spearheaded mergers and acquisitions, raising eight to 10 potential acquisitions, as well as leading the purchase of an opioid management technology from Leap Orbit and thus effectively creating a healthcare vertical for the organization.

The executive reportedly brings deep digital software experience to Maximus, in addition to a skill set founded in operational alignment, profit and loss management and physical/digital convergence, among other strength areas.

He is a frequent public speaker on the topics of technology innovation, cybersecurity, strategic business planning and operational execution. Prior to coming to Maximus, he was executive vice president of the Kansas University Innovation Park, an entity that works in conjunction with up-and-coming complex technology and bioscience companies.

“I am excited to join Maximus and a team of committed and passionate individuals focused on improving government services…as a partner to states, Maximus delivers innovative solutions that enhance its current customer services and provide the flexibility needed to adapt to future needs,” Knapp shared.

Knapp’s instatement follows Maximus’ March promotion of Cybersecurity Principal Tim Meyers to the role of vice president of federal cybersecurity .