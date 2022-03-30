Maximus Appoints Tim Meyers as VP of Federal Cybersecurity; GM Teresa Weipert Quoted

Maximus Cybersecurity Principal Tim Meyers has been elevated to the role of vice president of federal cybersecurity.

Meyers’ new position will involve overseeing and administering the entirety of cybersecurity services for Maximus’ public sector customers , the Reston, Virginia-based government services company said Wednesday.

Teresa Weipert , general manager of federal services at Maximus and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, stated that Meyers is a “valuable asset” to the enterprise and emphasized that his hire comes at a time of “tremendous growth” within its federal-facing department.

“Cybersecurity is woven into all of our programs, and we turn to Tim to lead our development of cybersecurity solutions as we continue to meet the most pressing challenges for federal agencies,” Weipert continued.

The newly promoted executive has been with Maximus for over four years, during which time he has been a director of cybersecurity with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR project. The job entailed spearheading changes and restructuring efforts for the agency’s data security and protection.

Before coming to Maximus, Meyers held cybersecurity positions at companies such as Seagate Technology, IBM and Accenture Federal Services. He also performed information technology security for the U.S. Army and the Air Force. His specialties include digital, memory and computer forensics, all manner of information security, as well as network administration.

In a statement, Meyers highlighted the increasing need throughout the government for more intensive cybersecurity measures and stressed Maximus’ “long, illustrious history” of partnering with government branches to secure data.

The promotion of Meyers follows two recent new federal-facing appointments by Maximus: Liz Anthony was named vice president of federal market and competition strategy and Scott Barr was hired as senior vice president for federal consulting . Both were announced earlier this month.