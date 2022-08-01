Radha Plumb Highlights Defense Tech Sustainment Plan at Nomination Hearing

Radha Plumb, nominee to the post of deputy defense undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, said at a Senate committee hearing that she plans to look into the factors driving military weapon maintenance costs, Defense News reported Thursday.

Plumb told the Senate Armed Services Committee that if confirmed, her agenda will include efforts to help address the Pentagon’s supply chain challenges that affect warfighting platform sustainment.

She cited component obsolescence and intellectual property among the areas that need to be considered when managing supply chains.

The White House announced June 15 the nomination of Plumb, who has been serving as the chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks since February last year.