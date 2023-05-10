Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks: Innovation Is in America’s DNA

Innovation has historically enabled the United States to be at the forefront of warfighting capabilities, Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks stated.

The remarks were part of her keynote speech on Tuesday at the 2023 Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington, D.C.

During the address, she highlighted the contributions of former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter to the advancement of innovation within the department. This includes early stage development of the B-12 stealth bomber and the conversion of the Standard Missile-6 interceptor into an offensive anti-ship missile.

Defense innovation always involves taking advantage of change to add military value, she noted.

“Innovations are often shaped by who’s in the room, and who has a seat at the table,” Hicks said. “It isn’t just about which tech sectors get R&D dollars. It’s also about having a warfighter-centric culture, and making sure we bring together operators, intel analysts, and technologists routinely and systematically. Because it’s the interaction among these diverse communities that often sparks and catalyzes innovation, and keeps an innovation ecosystem vibrant and fresh and effective,” the Wash100 awardee emphasized.