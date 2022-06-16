Radha Iyengar Plumb Nominated as DOD Deputy Undersecretary for Acquisition, Sustainment

Radha Iyengar Plumb, chief of staff to the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as deputy undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at DOD.

Before DOD, Plumb worked at Google as director of research and insights for trust and safety with oversight of teams responsible for technical research, data science and business analytics, the White House said Wednesday.

She previously served as a senior economist at RAND Corp. and global head of policy analysis at Facebook and held senior staff roles at the White House National Security Council, DOD and the Department of Energy.

Plump also served as an assistant professor at London School of Economics.