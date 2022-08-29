OSTP Asks Agencies to Update Public Access Policies on Federally Funded Research; Alondra Nelson Quoted

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has released policy guidance urging federal agencies to update their policies no later than Dec. 31, 2025, to make results of federally funded research accessible to the public without an embargo.

OSTP is calling on agencies to update their public access policies to end the optional 12-month embargo that allows scientific publishers to impose a subscription-based paywall on federally funded research initiatives, precluding scientists from accessing research findings, the White House said Friday.

The memo recommends that agencies come up with transparent procedures to ensure that research and scientific integrity is maintained in public access policies and coordinate with OSTP to facilitate equitable delivery of results and data from federally funded research.

“When research is widely available to other researchers and the public, it can save lives, provide policymakers with the tools to make critical decisions, and drive more equitable outcomes across every sector of society,” said Alondra Nelson, head of OSTP.

“The American people fund tens of billions of dollars of cutting-edge research annually. There should be no delay or barrier between the American public and the returns on their investments in research,” added Nelson.