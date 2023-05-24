OSTP Seeks Public Comments on Critical AI Issues

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has issued a request for information to solicit insights to inform the development of a national strategy that will provide a roadmap for the U.S. to mitigate the risks and leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence.

OSTP is seeking responses from the public on several questions associated with protecting rights, safety and national security; advancing equity and strengthening civil rights; and bolstering democracy and civic participation, according to the RFI published Tuesday.

The agency also wants input on questions related to promoting economic growth and good jobs and innovating in public services.

Responses are due July 7.

The RFI is one of the initiatives announced by the White House on Tuesday to advance the development of responsible AI.

OSTP also issued a national strategic plan outlining goals and priorities for federal investments in AI research and development efforts.

The Department of Education released a new report that addresses the opportunities and risks related to AI in learning, teaching, assessment and research.