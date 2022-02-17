Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

White House Appoints Alondra Nelson to Perform Duties of OSTP Director

1 min read

Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as OSTP’s director on an interim basis.

Nelson has led efforts to maintain the integrity of the federal government’s scientific activities, fortify the U.S. research infrastructure and boost participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, the White House said Wednesday.

She also helped the Biden administration implement early directives focused on scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking.

The White House added that Francis Collins, former director at the National Institutes of Health, will concurrently perform the roles of science adviser to the president and co-chair the Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Collins led NIH for over 12 years and is the agency’s longest-serving director appointed by a president. He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which the government granted him in late 2007.

Both appointments come after Eric Lander resigned as head of OSTP and as the president’s top science adviser amid investigations into his conduct while in office, according to a Politico report.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:

You might be interested in