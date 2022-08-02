Leidos to Acquire Australian Special Mission Business From Cobham Limited; Chairman Roger Krone Quoted

Leidos has entered into an agreement with Cobham Limited to acquire its Australian Special Mission business under its subsidiary Cobham Aviation Services. The terms of the acquisition haven’t been disclosed and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the acquisition of Cobham’s Special Mission significant capabilities, Leidos will provide the Australian Federal Government with airborne border surveillance as well as search and rescue services to patrol the country’s 8.2 million square kilometer economic zone with one of the world’s largest outsourced civil maritime surveillance operations.

“Cobham’s Special Mission team conducts essential operations that protect Australia’s borders, support law enforcement and environmental protection and save lives,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone , the only nine-time Wash100 winner in the award’s prestigious history.

Krone also discussed how the integration of Leidos Australia will expand the scope of the organization’s global airborne ISR capabilities, diversify revenues and open up new growth avenues.”

Cobham Special Mission operates 14 modified aircrafts for more than 30 missions a year featuring a highly specialized mission aircrew training system to deliver critical services across Australia, including fixed-wing search-and-rescue response capabilities over land and sea on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

“The addition of the Special Mission business will bring new, expansive services to our offerings across Australia. I look forward to working with this exceptional team,” said Leidos Australia Chief Executive Paul Chase .

