BlueHalo Secures DOD Contract for Titan Unmanned Aerial Systems; CEO Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

A division of defense and aerospace contractor BlueHalo has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for a delivery of the company’s unmanned aerial systems.

As a result of the $24 million contract, BlueHalo Titan Defense will provide its Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System product, which is designed using artificial intelligence, machine learning and radio frequency , the Arlington, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo and a 2022 Wash100 Award , explained that Titan works by utilizing the aforementioned technologies to hone in on threats and maintain thresholds of safety for warfighters.

Moneymaker cited Titan as a “force multiplier” for military personnel and said it is intended to prevent casualties on the battlefield and will help the DOD meet objectives.

The award also comes on the heels of the DOD’s recognition of the Titan platform as a Program of Record technology, after more than five years of proven effectiveness in combat and domestic usages.

Titan’s products will be employed for pre-deployment processes, mobile security, fixed site protection and dismounted operations by a confidential government agency through the new DOD contract. The line of autonomous systems have been contracted in the past by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, U.S. Special Operations Forces and various federal departments.

In May, BlueHalo filled a $4 million order for Titan C-AUS kits from the Army.