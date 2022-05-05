BlueHalo Receives Army Contract for Titan C-UAS; CGO James Batt Quoted

BlueHalo announced on Thursday that the company and its Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) team have received a four million dollar order from the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) kits.

“It is incredibly exciting to see our Titan C-UAS solution meet and exceed the Army’s expectations in the key performance parameters of efficacy and ease of use,” said BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer James Batt .

Through the contract award, BlueHalo will provide support to prioritize and defeat enemy drones on the battlefield internationally and in specific locations across the United States. The decision to invest in Titan systems was made after Titan out-performed competing technologies at government evaluations.

The Titan C-UAS solution is a portable, rapidly deployable system that creates a secure perimeter anywhere, providing automated identification and mitigation of threats for all major commercial and hobbyist control protocols.

“We look forward to seeing these systems utilized on the battlefield to defeat enemy drones and provide a layer of protection to the Army warfighter and our nation in the very near-term,” Batt added.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo provides industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT).

BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers’ critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena.