Tom Watson to Be Serco CEO in September; Rupert Soames Quoted

Promoting from within, government contracting company Serco Inc. is installing a new CEO on September 1st — Tom Watson , currently senior vice president in charge of Serco’s North America defense unit, will ascend to the company’s top U.S. position.

In his new role, Watson, who has accrued experience at SAIC and RCI during the course of a more than 30-year career, will oversee all of the organization’s day-to-day functions as well as lead its executive team , Serco said Tuesday.

Rupert Soames , CEO of Serco Group, described the hiring process for the new CEO as intensely thorough and inclusive of candidates from both within and outside the company.

“Tom has done a tremendous job leading our North America defense business, and has demonstrated real commitment to Serco’s mission, customers, and colleagues; he has also been closely involved in the recent acquisitions of WBB and Alion’s naval systems business unit,” commented Soames.

Watson started his working life with six years of active duty as an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy. He then channeled this experience to become an engineering technician for RCI — which was eventually purchased by Serco — servicing U.S. Navy intelligence systems.

Subsequently, the executive began at SAIC as a field engineer, moving up the ranks through jobs such as vice president and operations manager before ending his 22-year tenure at the company with five years as senior vice president and customer group general manager of Navy and Marine Corps business. In the latter position, Watson presided over a 4000-person organization, managing business development, capture, strategy development and implementation and account administration.

“Serco is an incredible company, and it is an honor to lead and work alongside the amazing people we have here. I look forward to building on the great foundation and positive growth we have established over the past few years,” Watson shared.

Watson is succeeding two-time Wash100 Award winner Dave Dacquino as CEO, who is retiring after over seven years with the company. Watson thanked Dacquino for his “leadership, friendship, counsel, and collaboration over the years” and Soames praised his demonstrated growth achievements.

The CEO announcement comes on the heels of former Northrop Grumman executive Terri Malone’s instatement as Serco’s chief growth officer and senior vice president in May.