Terri Malone Joins Serco as Chief Growth Officer; Chairman Dave Dacquino Quoted

Serco announced on Monday that Terri Malone , former Northrop Grumman executive, has joined the company as its chief growth officer and senior vice president to oversee the corporate strategy to drive business growth. In the role, Malone will report to Chairman, CEO and a two-time Wash100 Award winner Dave Dacquino.

“Terri Malone has a tremendous record for driving growth. She brings to Serco proven successes in entering new markets and winning new business,” said Dave Dacquino . “We are excited to have Terri join Serco’s team and contribute to our innovative, collaborative, diverse, and inclusive culture.”

Malone is bringing more than 20 years of knowledge and experience to Serco and she will be responsible for maintaining a pipeline of business and growth opportunities for the company as well as critical initiatives for strategic planning activities, business development operations, capture and proposals management as well as market intelligence, mergers and acquisitions efforts.

Across her long career in the federal landscape, she has been responsible for the growth and overall business performance across portfolios valued at more than $500 million. Specifically, in her vice president and business development positions, Malone also has exceeded over three billion dollars in her book-to-bill goals year-over-year.

Previously, Terri Malone held a wide range of roles with Northrop Grumman during her 17-year tenure with the corporation. That includes 14 years in a variety of leadership roles for Northrop Grumman’s Information Systems business as well as a tenure with its Mission Solutions division between 2016 and 2020.

Most recently, Terri Malone was the vice president of Mission Readiness and Protective Systems business unit for her last two years at Northrop Grumman. Prior to the corporation, she also held engineering roles in commercial consulting and federal contracting.