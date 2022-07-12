SSC to Hold Industry Day on Space Domain Awareness

Space System Command is slated to host an industry day on July 28 in Colorado Springs to meet with industry and government leaders for a discussion on space domain awareness.

SSC said Monday its officials and subject matter experts will seek information from the commercial technology industry on challenges facing the U.S. Space Force to help the service branch identify priority acquisition areas.

“Strengthening partnerships with industry and having valuable dialogue is critical as the space acquisition community seeks the most innovative and creative solutions in order to get after the threat and challenges facing the nation today in space,” said Col. Rich Kniseley, chief of the Enterprise Requirements and Architectures Division at SSC’s Space Systems Integration Office.

The event will follow SSC’s traditional industry day approach with a full agenda of presentations from the Air Force Research Laboratory and other SSC organizations.

It will also include so-called “reverse industry day” events where SSC officials will request industry inputs from company representatives on how to pursue problem sets.

In May, SSC held its most recent industry day in collaboration with the Aerospace Industries Association focused on tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.