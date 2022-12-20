Space Operations Command Stands Up Office for Acquisition, Integration Efforts

Space Operations Command has launched an office tasked with improving the procurement and integration of new technologies and capabilities into space operations.

SpOC said Monday that the Space Acquisition and Integration Office was formally activated at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to supply the U.S. Space Force with new warfighting capabilities.

Katharine Weimer, director of SAIO, said the office not only supports acquisition and integration efforts but also provides integrated program, contracting and quality management services in support of SpOC-assigned missions.

SAIO also supports two combatant commands and the USSF’s Space Training and Readiness Command as they build up their own procurement capability.

“We are proud of the speed we executed the acquisition by condensing a normal 14–18-month timeline to six months and being at the forefront of helping STARCOM establish its training model,” shared Weimer.

SpOC informally activated SAIO on June 18, 2021, through the merger of three legacy organizations and two contracting flights.