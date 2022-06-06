Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth Assumes NGA Director Role

Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth officially assumed leadership of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at a ceremony held Friday at NGA’s headquarters in Springfield Virginia.

He succeeds Robert Sharp, who has led the agency since February 2019 and retired after 33 years of military and federal service, NGA said Friday.

President Biden nominated Whitworth, formerly the director of intelligence at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in January to serve as the eighth NGA director and the Senate approved his nomination in early February.

“In lockstep with our global GEOINT partners, we will continue to deliver “GEOINT advantage” to every echelon – from strategic decision-makers to our forces at the tactical edge,” Whitworth said.

