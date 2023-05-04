Mark Munsell Named Director of NGA Data & Digital Innovation Directorate

Mark Munsell, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Data and Digital Innovation Directorate since 2021, has been appointed director of the directorate, according to a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In this role, Munsell will create and deliver automation, artificial intelligence and data science capabilities to provide actionable insight across the agency.

Munsell joined NGA in 1995 as a software engineer following a four-year stint at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrator.

He left NGA in 1997 to join Northrop Grumman as a technical director responsible for several software development projects.

In 2005, Munsell returned to the agency, where he held various technical and operational positions for six years before becoming director of the Office Targeting and Transnational Issues in 2011.

He also served as the agency’s chief technology officer and deputy director of the information technology directorate.