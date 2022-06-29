The Cyber AB Announces Formation of Academic Advisory Council

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body, which now operates as The Cyber AB as part of a rebranding effort, has established a new council composed of thought leaders from higher education institutions to provide recommendations and share insights on how to implement the CMMC program in academic environments.

The Academic Advisory Council will also promote the integration of CMMC training curricula within university and college professional education programs, the body said Tuesday.

“The AAC is bringing together recognized leaders from higher education to confer with us as we support DoD in implementing CMMC,” said Melanie Kyle Gingrich, vice president for training and certification at The Cyber AB.

Gingrich will serve as chair of ACC in addition to her role at The Cyber AB. Michael Corn, chief information security officer at the University of California, San Diego, will serve as vice chair of the council.

The council’s inaugural members who will voluntarily serve and meet on a monthly basis are:

Adam Grant, Export Compliance Officer, University of Maryland

Jeffrey Sun, J.D., Ph.D. Professor & Distinguished University Scholar, University of Louisville

Jodi Ito, CISO, University of Hawaii System

Jordan DiMaggio, VP, Policy and Digital Strategy, University Professional and Continuing Education Association

Kenneth Williams, Ph.D., Executive Director, Center for Cyber Defense, American Public University System

Kim Milford, J.D., Executive Director, REN-ISAC

Mike Borowczak, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Wyoming

Mladen Vouk, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, North Carolina State University

Nelson Baker, Ph.D., Dean, Professional Education, Georgia Institute of Technology

Peter Schiffer, Ph.D., Frederick W. Beinecke Professor of Applied Physics, Yale University

Scott Dolan, Ph.D., Dean, School of Graduate Studies, Excelsior College

Sol Bermann, J.D., CISO, University of Michigan

Talitha Washington, Ph.D., Director, Data Science Initiative, Atlanta University Center Consortium

Von Welch, Associate VP, Information Security, Indiana University

William (Bill) Butler, Ph.D., VP of Academic Affairs, Capitol Technology University