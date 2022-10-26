Cyber AB’s New Unit Launches Official Certified CMMC Professional Examination

The Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization, a newly launched unit of the Cyber AB, has launched an official examination to verify assessors’ knowledge of the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

The Certified CMMC Professional examination is aimed at ensuring that certified assessors are qualified and ready to support certified third-party assessment organizations that will evaluate defense contractors’ compliance with the cybersecurity standards, the Cyber AB said Tuesday.

“With the launch of the official CCP exam, we are validating that those individuals who achieve the CCP certification have a standard and consistent working knowledge of CMMC as a whole and how it is implemented in the context of assessments,” said Kyle Gingrich, interim executive director of CAICO.

The organization held a beta exam from August through September to assess how well test items can validate the knowledge a candidate must demonstrate to secure certification.

CAICO was launched in September and functions as an independent legal entity that provides training, professional exams and certification of CMMC instructors and assessors.