Gen. John Murray Bringing Military, Technology Experience to Hypori Board of Directors

John Murray , a recently retired U.S. Army general and two-time Wash100 Award winner, has been appointed to the board of directors of software-as-a-service company Hypori.

In his new advisory position, Murray will leverage his decades of military background to facilitate new discoveries and guide market expansion for Hypori, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday.

Murray shared in a statement that he first experienced Hypori’s significant array of offerings during his time with the Army, including its “bring your own device solution,” which provides “the Department of Defense not only enhanced privacy and end-point security, but also the potential for significant cost savings.”

In his past work, the retired general was charged with liaising with the technology community to scope out what was available on the market and what was being researched by academic figures for potential opportunities in service branch modernization. Out of all the organizations he came across, Hypori stood out as most impressive to Murray.

Murray was instrumental in shaping and establishing the Army Futures Command, the organization concerned with identifying and developing the next generation of Army equipment and technologies. He was the AFC’s first commanding general.

He served in Afghanistan, Panama and Iraq, as well as occupied several deputy and director roles at the Pentagon and internationally. Over the course of his 39-year Army career, Murray earned a host of awards and distinctions, including the Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Defense Superior Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters.

Jared Shepard , Hypori CEO and president, said Murray is poised to aid in the company’s growth into larger markets in both the public and private sectors, domestically and abroad.

“Gen Murray’s passion for driving innovation will push Hypori to continually evolve our technology to focus on the edge customer and support the future warfighter,” Shepard added.

The election of Murray to Hypori’s board follows the retired general’s addition as a strategic advisor to Vita Inclinata’s board of directors in May. He retired from the Army in December 2021.